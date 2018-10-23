Non-Volatile Memory Market Global Industry Analysis by Leading Manufacturers and Trends to 2025

23th October, 2018- Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to grow in the predicted period. Non-volatile memory technologies are bound to gain significant response from semiconductor industry. Traditional memory technologies such as DRAM, SRAM and Flash are expected to become obsolete and a novel technology called ‘universal memory’ is expected to risewith characteristics such as high-density, high speed, low-power, random accessibility, non-volatility and unlimited endurance. Such characteristics enable non-volatile memory to deliver certain requirements of applications from a large supercomputer to a low-cost consumer handheld device. Universal memory includes phase change memory, magnetic memory, toggle-mode magnetic memory and spin-transfer torque memory.

Top Key Manufacturers of Non-Volatile Memory market are :-

Avalanche Technology

Crossbar Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other

Non-Volatile Memory Market by Product Type:

Read-mostly Devices

lash Memory

Other

Non-Volatile Memory Market by Applications:

Consumer Digital Products

Computers

Medical Electronics

Other

Geographical Analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market:-

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Based on type, the non-volatile market is segmented into emerging and traditional. Traditional non-volatile memory is expected to grow in the predicted period owing to rise in connected devices and rise in IoT market due to its high efficiency. Based on end-user, the non-volatile market is segmented into enterprise, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, agriculture and retail. Retail sector is likely to grow in the predicted period owing to growth in retail industry and integration with data analytics to comprehend customer expectation.

Geographically, the non-volatile memory market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.APAC regions are expected to grow in the predicted period owing to rise in use of semiconductor devices in assembled form and also rise in number of gadgets for communication. Also, the region focuses on developing DRAM, e-DRAM, V-NAND and Flash memory. North America and Europe also account for a larger share in the global market owing to rising number of smartphones and other electronic items.

Emerging non-volatile technologies such as phase-change memory, magnetoresistive random access memory and resistive random access memory have prolonged histories. But still, their adoption in specific markets remain restrained owing to manufacturing challenges. However, memory technologies are constantly improving in all terms and also there are favorable factors propelling the growth of non-volatile memory market. The key players in the non-volatile memory market include Samsung Electronics Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp and SK Hynix Inc.

