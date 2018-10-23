Global Automotive Braking System Market accounted for US $26.75 Bn in 2017 is expected to reach US $47.90 Bn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.62%. Automotive braking system in a vehicle can be regard as energy conversion device, which transfers the momentum into heat to stop the vehicle.

The driving factor for the Automotive braking system are incrementing demand in consumer preferences, increase in government regulations for the safety of the vehicle and rising death due to failure of break system in vehicles. In restrains for automotive breaking systems will the higher cost of the newer technology of electronic systems.

Automotive Braking System Market

Global Automotive Braking System Market is segmented into Brake type, Vehicle type, Technology type and geography. In terms of Brake, segment is an increase in the usage of disc brakes in the recent years, primarily, due to their ability to function in adverse weather conditions without overheating or fading. Availability of these brakes in different sizes and configurations depending on their application will increase the market of disk brakes. In Vehicle segment passenger car will be growing faster as intelligent braking system is adjusted as per the driving situation to ensure safe braking and ever increasing income level in developing nation citizen will be key role for Automotive Braking System Market.