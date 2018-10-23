Cardiac Marker Testing Market – Global Industry, Size, Share 2023

Cardiac marker tests identify blood chemicals associated with myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack. The myocardium is the middle layer of the heart wall composed of heart muscle. Infarction is tissue death caused by an interruption in the blood supply to an area. Cardiac markers help physicians to assess acute coronary syndromes and to identify and manage high-risk patients. Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), myoglobin, homocysteine, C-reactive protein (CRP), troponin T (cTnT), and troponin I (cTnI) are all used for assessment of the suspected acute myocardial infarction. CK-MB, cTnT, and cTnI may also be used to identify and manage high-risk patients.

Europe Cardiac Marker Testing Market Size is anticipated to grow at 8.94% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the Europe market was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2023.

Factor such as increase in the incidence and occurrences of cardiovascular diseases is among the main factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, a number of factors such as growing instances of cardiovascular diseases, the rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public–private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the cardiac marker testing market. On the other hand, technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimburse schemes are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Europe Cardiac Marker Testing Market Segmentation by Type, Product, Disease and Testing. On the basis of Type, it is segmented into Troponin I & T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP, and hsCRP. The creatine kinase segment is further segmented into M & B subunits: CK-MM, CK-MB, and CK-BB. The troponin cardiac biomarkers segment held the largest share of this market segment. On the basis of Product, it is segmented into Reagent and Instrument. The instrument segment is furtherer segmented into Chemiluminescence, Immunofluorescence, Immunochromatography, and ELISA. On the basis of Disease, it is segmented into Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, and Congestive Heart Failure. ACS is expected to be the fasting growing segment driven. Myocardial infarction is anticipated to be the second fastest growing segment. On the basis of Testing, it is segmented into Lab and POC. The laboratory testing segment is expected to hold the largest share of this market segment, while the point-of-care testing segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in this market segment.

On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the second largest share of the market. Factors such as public–private initiatives to increase awareness related to early cardiac disease diagnosis in patients and physicians and increasing knowledge about technological advancements among lab professionals and cardiologists due to ongoing conferences and seminars are the key factors aiding the growth of the markets.

Europe Cardiac Marker Testing Market Leaders are LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics,Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd, and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

