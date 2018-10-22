IMMPL’s Lovaii Navlakhi Wins The PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Asia Region Award 2018

Chicago, 3rd October 2018 – The Sixth Annual PlanPlus Global Financial Awards recently announced this year’s Asia Region Award Winners. Lovaii Navlakhi, CEO of International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd., was adjudged the winner for the Asia region. He was also the first runner up in the 2017 and 2014 editions of the PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Awards. As a part of the award, Lovaii Navlakhi was also invited to attend the Annual FPA Convention, held in Chicago this year, as a guest. This award is yet another validation of IMMPL’s philosophy when it comes to financial planning, i.e., creating customised & personalised plans that bring value to the investor’s life.

Talking about the three winners of this year’s competition, John Page, Chairperson & Adjudicator, PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Awards, said, “Any one of these plans could have been a winner. Great job by all three. We know that it’s hard for any competitor to put your work out there in front of a judges panel for adjudication.”

On being announced as this year’s Asia region winner, CEO of International Money Matters Pvt. Ltd., Lovaii Navlakhi, said, “Reaching the pinnacle of the Asia Region in the PlanPlus Global Financial Planning awards is sweet reward for the sustained work over the years in global financial planning. Our focus is on understanding the global client and their financial needs, keeping in mind cross-border issues of returns, currency movements, inflation, taxes and reporting requirements. This win uplifts the entire team to strive better in their areas of specialisation, and it is as much a win for the team & the financial planning movement in India as it is for me personally.”

Lovaii Navlakhi’s winning entry showcased how IMMPL helped a client manage their finances across different geographies and how we leveraged cross-border financial planning to achieve the desired results. The key differentiator was how four different teams within IMMPL, namely, Tax, Advisory, Planning, and Research, based in different locations worked in synergy to overcome the challenges involved in building a multi-geography portfolio and achieve the client’s goals.

The PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Awards were formed in 2013 to further establish financial planning as a recognized profession. This unique competition has a stringent three stage adjudication process where financial advisors submit existing plans, which are scrutinised to gauge how much value they brought to the clients. After two gruelling stages, the top 2 to 4 plans are shortlisted for the presentation phase, followed by an online presentation by the financial advisor to an international jury before the final decision is made.

You can read more about the awards here. – PlanPlus Global Financial Planning Awards – Current Winners

International Money Matters is a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor with offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune servicing its client base spread across India and the globe. The services offered include wealth management, financial planning, financial education and NRI consulting.

