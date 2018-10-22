Global Precision Irrigation Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2024

Precision irrigation is projected to save approximately 10–15% of water used in traditional irrigation. Other benefits include increased harvestable area, decreased incidence of diseases, and leaching. The shift to commercial machines for use in precision irrigation is uncomplicated and can be accomplished easily. Soil moisture and crop water requirement are relevant factors for these systems and can be monitored in different ways. However, precision irrigation is faced with a number of drawbacks which prohibit its widespread use in agriculture. Its usage is not economical at the current grain price to water cost ratio, the addition of fertilizers or animal waste to irrigation water needs to be heavily regulated, and the rate of infiltration of water into the soil and the water storage capacity of soil vary spatially. If any or both of these attributes are lower in one location than in the bulk of the field, it results in surface runoff despite the machine being correctly designed for a major portion of the field. Runoff collecting within the irrigated area can create a pond, causing aeration damage to the crop.

Increasing attention to conservation of water in places facing a scarcity of water, technical developments such as GPS monitoring systems, growing environmental awareness, regulatory constraints on water use, and governmental incentives are likely to increase the use of precision irrigation in agriculture. The adoption of this technology is more widespread in the development sector as growers have access to capital. The considerable size of the fields also justify the use of precision irrigation. The U.S., Canada, and Australia are at the forefront of implementing precision irrigation as a means for increasing crop yield, as the extent of mechanization in agriculture is already significant in these countries. In Europe, the U.K. was the first to utilize precision irrigation, with Germany and France also rapidly adopting this technology. There exists a huge potential for precision irrigation in the GCC, which invests heavily in innovative solutions to overcome the problem of scarcity of water to boost crop production. The technology is currently not economically viable in most parts of Asia Pacific and Africa and is therefore restricted to niche agricultural research institutes in these regions. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and some parts of China are attractive markets for precision irrigation.

Key players in this market are Valmont Industries, Inc, Hortau, Precision Irrigation Services (Aust) Pty Ltd, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Precision Lawn Irrigation, Inc., Trimble Inc., Aquaspy, and CropMetrics.