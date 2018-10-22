Education & Academia Adopting Computer Graphics Software

The report “Computer Graphics Market by Software (CAD/CAM, Visualization/Simulation, Digital video, Imaging, Modeling/Animation), Service (Consulting, Training & Support, Integration), End-User (Enterprise and SMB) – Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)” defines and divides the computer graphics market into several sub-segments along with a detailed analysis and forecasting of revenues generated from each division. It also provides a detailed insight into the drivers and restraints for the market and identifies the opportunities, challenges and ongoing market trends.

The purview of computer graphics is not only limited to supporting and designing multimedia content but encompasses a wide horizon of software with ever expanding applications. Advancements in computer graphics software have changed the way humans – machines interact and communicate. Computer graphics allow users to understand complex things with different perspective which are impossible to understand in real life. These graphics software are being employed by businesses around the world to improve efficiencies of their business processes along with enhancing and innovating product design and features. Complex engineering machines, architectural marvels, sophisticated next generation aircraft and spacecrafts among others are possible as a result of applications of computer graphics software. Computer graphics are being used across various verticals such as architecture, aerospace and defense, automobile, manufacturing, healthcare, academics, and entertainment.

The drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the time-impact analysis have been depicted in the report. The drivers for this market are listed as growing web, smart mobile penetration, demand for graphics software in business processes, and booming entertainment industry. The restraint for this market is the price sensitivity and concentrated demand. 4D technology and shift from proprietary software to cloud based subscription have been identified as the opportunities included in the report.

MarketsandMarkets has extensively divided the computer graphics market By software: CAD/CAM, visualization/simulation, digital video, modeling/simulation, imaging, and others; By service: consulting, integration, and training and support; By end user: small and medium businesses, and enterprises; By verticals: aerospace and defense, automobile, entertainment and advertising, architecture building and construction, academia and education, healthcare, manufacturing, and others; By regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA) and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).

The computer graphics market is estimated to grow from $23.33 billion in 2014 to $32.68 billion in 2019 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.97% from 2014 to 2019. On geographical grounds, North America (NA) is forecasted to be the biggest market for computer graphics followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. APAC region will experience the highest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.

