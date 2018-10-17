Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Forecast 2018-2023

“Growing it industry motivating the unified communication as a service (ucaas) market”

According to OMR analysis, the global Unified Communication as a Services market is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR of 24.5% during forecast period of 2018-2023. The global UCaaS market is segmented on the basis of component, organization and verticals. The UCaaS is widely used in various industries such as consumer goods and retail, healthcare IT, telecom, information technology, logistics and transportation, consumer goods, retail, travel, hospitality, public sector and utilities. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

UCaaS is an application suite allowing the healthcare organizations for communication via IP and enables them to merge their communications on a single platform. Though the options vary according to the provider and customer need, the solutions usually comprise network-management tools, a hosted phone system, conferencing and collaboration tools, a management portal, and hosted contact-center application. Healthcare industry is one of the major industries to use UCaaS. Organizations invest in UCaaS to stay ahead of the digital disruption, and to enhance the workforce productivity, delivering better customer experience. With UCaaS, all of the communication feature of an organization such as video, voice, conferencing and call recording; are centralized on a single cloud-based platform. UC services in healthcare can significantly promote the budgeting, efficiency, collaborations, and value for the organizations.

UCaaS in healthcare industry provides a number of benefits as it simplifies the communication and enhances the collaboration. Doctors and nurse with UCaaS, are capable of consolidating all of their messaging needs into a single device. This results in simplification of their communication as variety of devices such as pagers, phones are not involved in the communication, as well as it enhances the collaboration by ensuring that all the co-workers are capable of contacting with each other easily. Doctors and nurses can use their personal device to text or emails to one another. With the feature of video conferencing, doctors are capable of easily collaborating with other offices and healthcare facilities. The phone services can be effectively shared across a number of branches.

