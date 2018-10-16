Head-Up Display Market to Perceive Accruals of USD 11 Billion by 2022 With 24% of CAGR; MRFR Unleashes Industry Prognostications

Market Highlights:

Regional analysis for head-up display market is studied in different geographic regions such as North- America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be leading player due to increasing demand of premium/luxury cars which have value added features for these cars. Europe is estimated to acquire second largest market share due to increasing need of information paired with safety concerns in automotive industry.

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The type segment consists of fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component segment consists of combiner, video-generator and projector unit. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By type segment, fixed-mounted head-up displays are the displays where the driver looks through the image displayed which is mounted on the glass of aircraft/vehicle. These displays are mostly used in aircraft and motor vehicles. The size and weight of this type of display system is more than any other head-up display type.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the head-up display market are Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Head-up Display Market Segmentation:

Market Research Analysis:

Head-up displays Market provide sharp and clear image as they project images directly into the user’s eye. As head-up display requires time to get installed in cars or motor vehicles, head-up display apps can be downloaded which are free of cost as compared to installing head-up display units in cars or motor vehicles. The increasing passenger traffic in cars due to increase in disposable income of consumers has led to increase in demand of head-up display units in automotive industry.

Regional analysis for head-up display market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America market is identified as fastest growing market due to increasing demand in implementation of head-up display technology in two-wheeler helmets and on-board features. Asia-Pacific market is gradually increasing due to increasing demand of mid-size cars in China. India is driven by advanced equipped vehicles with head-up display units which has increased the demand for vehicle sales.

