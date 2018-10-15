United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market (2017–2023)-6Wresearch

Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) and Growing Retail & Commercial Sectors Would Spur the Diesel Genset Market in United Kingdom– 6Wresearch

Increasing installation of diesel farms in United Kingdom to maintain power supply along with steady growth in the retail and commercial sectors would spur the market of diesel gensets in UK. Additionally, United Kingdom is one of the key automotive sector hubs in Europe, which is also driving the demand for diesel gensets.

According to 6Wresearch, United Kingdom Diesel Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2023. Diesel Genset market is anticipated to register modest growth rate in the forecast period on account of demand from residential sector, capacity market and the automotive sector. However, decline in oil prices has affected the market in Scotland and uncertainties due Brexit is likely to affect the investment in the country over the coming years. Still, the long term effects of EU referendum are not known and the DG companies are optimistic about the growth of market.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Capacity market and retail & commercial sectors are the biggest consumers of diesel gensets in UK. Countries such as England and Wales are major hotspots for retail and commercial activities due to tourism and other related activities. Construction sector is likely to be a key growth factor for diesel genset market in UK as according to National Development Plan (NDP), government of UK has decided to spend heavily on improving public infrastructures.

Further, 5-75 KVA rating diesel gensets are expected to register higher growth rate due to expansion of the residential and construction sector in the forecast period” Ravi further added.

According to Akash Jain, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “75.1- 375 KVA rating diesel generator accounts for majority of revenue share in 2016 due to demand by commercial offices, retail industry and small manufacturing units. The Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) is likely to drive the market by 2019 as the last auction for STOR market is proposed for 2018-19 only.

Integration of renewable energy in National Grid is a threat for the DG companies in long term as still the energy storage market is in initial stages in UK and strict emission norms would possibly affect the growth rate of diesel gensets in the United Kingdom,” Akash Concluded.

Some of the major companies in UK Diesel Generator market include- Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite and Kohler SDMO.

“United Kingdom Diesel Generator Market (2017–2023)” provides in-depth analysis with 48 figures and 5 tables covered in more than 100 pages. The report estimates and forecast overall UK Diesel Generator market by revenues, volume, KVA rating, applications such as manufacturing, residential, commercial and retail & logistic and by countries. The report also gives the insights on competitive landscape, companies benchmarking, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

