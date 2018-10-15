L-Arginine: Make Your Sexual Health Great Again

If you’re dealing with erectile dysfunction (ED), you may be willing to consider many treatment options. There’s no shortage of herbal supplements promising quick cures. One word of advice: Caution. Little evidence supports the use of most supplements to effectively treat ED. Still, supplements and combinations of supplements flood the market. One of the more common supplements marketed to help treat ED is L-arginine. It’s found naturally in meat, poultry, and fish. Nitric Oxide booster, It can also be made synthetically in a lab.

What is L-arginine?

L-arginine is an amino acid that helps make proteins. It also becomes the gas nitric oxide (NO) in the body. NO is important for erectile function because it helps blood vessels relax, so more oxygen-rich blood can circulate through your arteries. Healthy blood flow to the arteries of the penis is vital for normal erectile function.

Effectiveness of L-arginine

L-arginine has been studied extensively as a possible treatment for ED and many other conditions. The results suggest that the product, though generally safe and well-tolerated by most men, won’t help restore healthy erectile function. The Mayo Medical center gives L-arginine a C grade when it comes to scientific evidence of successful ED treatment.

However, L-arginine is often combined with other supplements, which have different results. Here’s what the research has to say:

L-arginine and yohimbine hydrochloride

Yohimbine hydrochloride, also known as yohimbine, is an approved treatment for ED. A 2010 study of the combination of L-arginine and yohimbine hydrochloride found the treatment shows some promise. However, the study showed that the treatment is meant only for moderate to moderate ED.

L-arginine and pycnogenol

While L-arginine alone may not treat your ED, the combination of L-arginine and an herbal product called pycnogenol may help. A study in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapyfound that L-arginine and pycnogenol supplements helped a significant quantity of men ages 25 to 45 with ED achieve normal erections. The treatment also didn’t cause side effects that occur with ED medication.

Pycnogenol is a trademark name for a product taken from the pine bark of a tree called the Pinus pinaster. Other ingredients may include extracts from peanut skin, grape seed, and witch hazel bark.

Side effects

Like any medication or product, L-arginine has several possible side effects. These include:

• increased risk of bleeding

• unhealthy imbalance of potassium in the body

• change in blood sugar levels

• decreased blood pressure

You should be careful about taking L-arginine if you’re also taking prescription ED drugs, such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis). L-arginine may cause your blood pressure to drop, so if you have low blood pressure or take medications to control your blood pressure, you should avoid L-arginine or consult a doctor before trying it.

Speak with your doctor

L Arginine Supplement – You should talk to your doctor if you have symptoms of ED. In many cases, ED has a root medical cause. And for many men, stress and relationship troubles are also factors. Before taking medications or supplements, consider trying home remedies to improve erectile function. Losing weight through regular exercise and a healthy diet can help if you’re over weight or obese. Get a much better notion of how your daily diet can improve intimate function.

If you smoke cigarettes, quit. Smoking problems your arteries, so quit once you can. Your physician can suggest products and programs that are which can help people stop smoking and steer clear of relapses. ED is treatable with prescription drugs that are used by an incredible number of men with few, if any, aspect effects. Come with an open up conversation with your physician or an urologist about ED to get help and also to find out if your ED is actually an indicator of another condition that requires your attention.