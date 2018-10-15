Europe dominated the global market for Pyruvic acid in 2018

Pyruvic acid Market Overview

Pyruvic acid is an important intermediate involved in the TCA glycolysis cycle in the body. It is involved in the biochemical synthesis of lipids, amino acids, proteins, ATP and others. Pyruvic acid is highly reactive and plays an important role in fine chemistry, especially as a substrate for the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, etc.

Global Pyruvic Acid Market was valued at USD 31 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach USD 38 million by 2021. It is estimated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 2.25% during the forecast period 2016 to 2021.

According to a new report for the five-year pyruvic acid market indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25%, backed by greater demand from the pharmaceutical sector, agrochemicals Perfumes and perfumes

The report covers forecasts and analyzes for the global and regional pyruvic acid market. The study provides historical data as well as a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on production volume and income. The study then describes the drivers and limitations of the pyruvic acid market, as well as its impact on demand during the forecast period. In addition, the report includes a review of the opportunities available in the world pyruvic acid market. Pyruvic acid is mainly used in chemical synthesis and fermentation processes. Pyruvic acid major applications involve pharmaceuticals, agrochemical and fragrance markets.

All segments have been analyzed based on current and future trends, and the market is estimated between 2016 and 2021. The report and the profiles of the companies identify the key factors that affect the demand in the world market for pyruvic acid.

Geographic Segmentation:

The regional analysis includes America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the rest of the world. Europe dominates the global market followed by the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region of the global Pyruvic acid market due to growing urbanization, growing awareness of the adverse effects of fuel combustion on the environment and government initiatives to support the growth of the environment.

Key Players of Pyruvic acid Market

Key players in the market include Musashino, Toray, Fleurchem, Beijing Ganghua Auxiliary Agent, Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical, Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech, Tianjin Shengdao Technology, Tianfu, Jiangyin Kangda Chemical, Minakem, and more

