Common Property Maintenance Issues

Australia, October 2018 — Problems sometimes occur in rental properties and it is such a relief to know that you can reach your property manager at any time of the day to get it fixed right away. As a mobile property agent, Liz Malthouse responds to tenant concerns as well as home owner enquiries even after the usual business hours.

Hot water services, dripping faucets, ceiling fan and appliance replacements are among the common property issues that a home owner or tenant encounters and would need to resolved right away to avoid further damage. Establishing a good relationship is very crucial not only with the home owner and the tenants but also with reliable tradesmen that are on call to help resolve the issues right away. In this way, the tenants are not inconvenienced and service cost to home owners is not too expensive.

According to Liz, their concept of being a mobile property agency is being embraced by home owners as well as tenants because their approach is more personalized one-on-one communication rather than just fitting people into a timetable to fit their 9Am to 5PM workflow.

Beachside Property Rentals services the areas in and around the Sunshine Coast which includes Mount Coolum, Peregian Beach, Noosa Heads and Tewantin. Liz spends most of her time in her car, doing routine inspections on the properties she manages and meet with clients over coffee.

Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/d-OCF0ZlXwM