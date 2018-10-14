iNextrix Representatives Shared Their Before GITEX Thoughts

The Dubai based 5 days long trade show, GITEX Technology Week 2018, starting today on 14th Oct, 2018 will kick-start in a few hours from now. As per the shared details by the event management team of the GITEX, this year they have 4000+ exhibitors and expecting more than 100,000 visitors. The theme of this trade show for 2018 is Experience Future Urbanism. The trade show gives tons of reasons to visit it and experience the future urbanism along with many other interesting knowledge and business sharing opportunities.

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading IT companies and one of the exhibitors at GITEX. The company representatives, including, Directors and a Project Manager, of the company are excited about their show at the GITEX.

“We are first time exhibiting at GITEX and we are really excited about it. Of course, we have attended this trade show in the past as visitors, but this time the table is turned and we are one of the exhibitors, so we are extremely excited and happy. We have a lot many things to offer and share that will help our booth visitors in one way or another. We are focused to share the personalized information to our stand visitors, so they can get value for their precious time they would be spending at our booth”, shared Arpit Modi, Director and Co-founder of the company.

“We have been in the industry for more than 7 years and have catered fixed to unconventional needs of hundreds of companies. We have built some amazing solutions that we offer as off the shelf products and managed services. We have some really alluring programs for channel partners and business affiliates. In a nutshell, we have a lot many things in our bouquet and we are now all set to benefit the GITEX visitors and exhibitors with our years of experience, cutting edge solutions and value added services”, shared Samir Doshi, Director and Co-founder of the company.

The company representatives will be showcasing available solutions and managed services in context to the business or interest of the stand visitors. They also thrive to pitch their development, customization and support services in VoIP, Web and Mobile App development technologies.

“We are overwhelmed with the pre GITEX response we have received. We have scheduled a lot of personal meetings and our representatives will be attending those meetings. Of course, you will always find our representatives at our booth at GITEX while the personal meetings will be taken care of by our other representatives. There is a lot of excitement for sure”, shared a representative of the company.

Please note that the representatives of the company are exhibiting from Booth B1 -20, Hall 01, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai at the GITEX Technology Week.

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

It is an India based IT Company. The company has been catering its local and international customers for more than 7 years. The company offers solutions and services in VoIP, mobile app and web arena. This time it is one of the exhibitors at GITEX. To explore more details about the company, please visit http://inextrix.com/