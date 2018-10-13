Smart Agriculture Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _ by Agriculture Type (Fish Farming, Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse) Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse Applications, Precision Farming Applications, Livestock Monitoring Applications) and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America)

Smart Agriculture Market valued USD 5.1 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 22.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The report offers complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends. Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period. Smart Agriculture Market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market.

The key dynamic factors that drives Smart Agriculture Market growing application of technologies in agriculture, growing need of observing livestock performance and health, government’s support to accept current agricultural techniques, and growing demand for food worldwide.

Hardware components to have maximum number of market share during forecast period

Hardware components to have maximum number of market share during forecast period driven by their extensive use in the smart agriculture industry. Smart Agriculture Market includes hardware devices and tools to reduce input and increase output productivity of lands and crop yields. Automation and control systems tools have key role in the Smart Agriculture Market industry.

Fish farming expected to have maximum number of market share during forecast period.

Smart agriculture relating to fish farming includes techniques and tools such as sensors, GPS, and mobile phones to increase productivity. The operation of smart technologies in fish farming benefits in monitoring feeding patterns, detecting diseases in fish, monitoring water quality.

Americas expected to grow at highest CAGR rate.

Americas expected to grow at highest CAGR rate during forecast period driven by it is home to several players in the smart agriculture market such as Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.), AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.), and AGCO Corporation (U.S.). These companies have paid to the growth of the smart agriculture market by launching original products and services.