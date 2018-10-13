Gong Cha Bubble Tea New Tea Stores in NYC and NJ and New Boba Drink Series

New York, USA – Gong Cha USA Franchise is back at it again, spreading the best Bubble Tea in the world to even more areas in both NYC and New Jersey! Coming this fall – in mid October, there will be another, hot Gong Cha Bubble Tea store in NYC – Manhattan and in New Jersey – Hoboken!

It appears as though Gong Cha has been having a new grand opening almost every month for the last six months or so… This is truly a great occurrence and/or phenomenon as Gong Cha Boba beverages bring so much joy to those who indulge in the tasty, Taiwanese beverage.

Below you will find the exact locations of these two new Gong Cha Bubble Tea stores:

• Fulton Center

200 Broadway

New York, NY 10038

• 527 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

As expected people from all over these areas are anticipating these Gong Cha Tea store grand openings, as they’re always such a great time and come with new treats and surprises. These two grand openings are no exceptions.

Along with these Gong Cha USA Franchise grand openings in NYC and New Jersey – two new Bubble Tea Series will also, be introduced to the public!

• Dirty Brown Sugar Series (This series will start in October 15, 2018).

• Maple Series (You can expect the Maple Series between November 1st and the 11th. As soon as we have more accurate information, we shall let you know! For now, all you need to know is that it’s coming and that it will be finger licking delicious)!

According to the President of http://www.GongChaUSA.com/, Anchal Lamba, “The reasons listed above are what keep Gong Cha USA Franchise ahead of the game! They’re always coming up with new Bubble Tea Series, treats and promos. Best of all, new locations are opening their doors all over the place! Thanks to Gong Cha’s continuous efforts, Bubble Tea has now become a staple in American Culture!”

About Gong Cha:

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor”. Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact:

To learn more about Gong Cha’s latest Grand Openings in NYC and New Jersey or for any question in regards to the latest Bubble Tea Series’, please contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

http://www.gongchausa.com/

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA