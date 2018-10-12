Security Analytics Market 2023 by Scope, Size, Opportunities and Growth Rate analysis

Market Scenario:
Major giants like Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation and HP are investing into security analytics market due to increasing need for data security across various industry verticals. Increasing adoption of mobile devices and growing demand for cloud computing technologies and internet of things are other major factors fueling the growth of security analytics market.
North America region holds the largest market share of global security analytics market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated threat level management and growing demand BYOD and internet of things in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows easy implementation of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region is majorly dominated by India and China. This is owing to huge opportunities across various industry verticals in the region.
Security Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of application, service, organization size, deployment and vertical. The application segment is further bifurcated into web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics and application security analytics. Network security analytics segment is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the security analytics market during the forecast period. This is owning to the increasing demand for cloud computing technologies and increasing adoption of mobile devices. Whereas endpoint security analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owning to the increasing number of security vendors in the region.
Security analytics helps in analyzing unusual traffic between servers. The security analytical tools help in figuring out the potential threats and possible attacks on the organization. These security analytical tools complement the traditional security measures by providing relevant insights about the data being stored. These tools help in faster detection of threats and real time visibility.
The global security analytics market is expected to grow at approx. USD 15 Billion by 2023, at 27% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players
The prominent players in security analytics market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), EMC RSA (U.S), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Arbor Networks, Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm, Inc. (U.S.), Alert Logic, Inc. (Click Security) (U.S.), Blue Coat Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alien Vault, Inc. (U.S.) and others.
Segments:
Security analytics market can be segmented on the basis of following:
By Application
- Web Security Analytics
- Network Security Analytics
- End Point Security Analytics
- Application Security Analytics
- Others
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Training & Education
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Organization Size
- SMES
- Large Enterprises
- By Deployment
- Cloud
- On Premise
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Education
- IT & Telecommunication
- Transportation
- Government & Defense
- Others
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of security analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in security analytics market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for cloud computing technologies in that region.
- Intended Audience
- Technology Investors
- Research/Consultancy Firms
- Infrastructure Providers
- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
- OEM technology solution providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Technology Providers
- Security Service Providers
