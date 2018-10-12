Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Study of Genes to Drive Demand

The growth of the market players in the global market for molecular cytogenetics hinges on their research abilities and expertise in the domain of cytogenetics. Molecular cytogenesis is a nascent technique that has emerged on the global diagnostic and research landscape. Owing to this reason, the success of the market players cannot only be ascertained after analyzing the results delivered by them. It is expected that the market players would deploy more resources towards the research and development of advanced techniques for molecular cytogenesis. Furthermore, the existing market players are projected to concentrate on hiring adept scientists and research analysts in order to come up with novel ways of executing molecular cytogenesis.

Currently, only a handful of market players have proven their capabilities with regards to the manufacture of products and provision of services for molecular cytogenetics. As the domain of molecular cytogenetics becomes popular across the medical and pharmaceutical industry, several new players are expected to surface in the global market. The large scale investment required to set roots in the global market for molecular cytogenetics is expected to be a barrier to the entry of low-investment companies. However, government-funded companies are expected to smoothly function in the global market for molecular cytogenetics. Some of the key players in the global molecular cytogenetics market are Applied Spectral Imaging, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Life Technologies Corporation.

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global molecular cytogenetics market estimates the growth pattern of the market over the period between 2013 and 2019. The global market was valued at USD 469.2 mn in 2012 and is projected to be worth USD 1.9 bn in 2019. Furthermore, the market is projected to expand at a starry CAGR of 23.40% over the period between 2013 and 2019.

Molecular diagnostics and research has emerged as a key area of operation within the medical industry. Hence, the development of advanced techniques for molecular cytogenetics has aided the entire domain of diagnostics which has in turn driven demand within the global market. Furthermore, gene mapping has also emerged as an important area that offers insights about the transmittance of diseases from child to parents. Gene discovery, on the other end, has been an inherent part of various chromosomal studies conducted for a wide range of objectives. Thereby, the aforementioned areas within the domain of genetic studies have contributed to the growth of the global market for molecular cytogenetics. Besides this, diseases associated with solid tumors or hermatological malignancies are also diagnosed with the help of molecular cytogenesis, which has further escalated demand within the global market.

The domain of molecular cytogenetics is not limited to the discovery of chromosomal structures, and is now used for the study of genetic anomalies as well. FISH techniques are helpful in extracting genome information, and hence, this technique has acquired a major share of demand in the global market. However, the high resolution, accuracy, and sensitivity offered by aCGH techniques are also expected to supersede the popularity of FISH technique.

