Digital Oscilloscope Market Research Report by Opportunities, Growth and Analysis to 2025

12th October, 2018- Digital Oscilloscope Market demand is expected to witness a steady growth on account of increasing reforms in the electronic devices industry. Over the decades analog based oscilloscopes were the primary devices used to measure voltage signals. The need for replacing these analog systems with a digital device is expected to drive overall demand in near future. These devices help in the measurement of constantly varying signal voltage usually on a two dimensional graph.

Top Key Manufacturers of Digital Oscilloscope market are :-

LeCroy

Pico Technology

PROMAX ELECTRONICA

Rigol Technologies EU GmbH

Siglent Technologies

Tecpel

Other

Digital Oscilloscope Market by Product Type:

Mobile Digital Oscilloscope

Stationary Digital Oscilloscope

Digital Oscilloscope Market by Applications:

Automobile Electronic Detection

Household Appliances Detection

Mobile Phone Detection

Other

Geographical Analysis of Digital Oscilloscope Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

They store the signals digitally in the form of binary numbers. Digital oscilloscopes provide better accuracy, display and storage on account of which they are widely preferred over analog devices. The world is turning towards being digital. Analog devices have been losing their market share on account of better low cost products. This upgradation need from analog to digital is driving product demand over the forecast period. Analog based oscilloscopes were primarily made up of cathode ray tubes which consumed space making the device look bulky.

Digital based coupled with LCD display make them portable and handy. They provide better operational features including advanced trigger and measurement. Such attractive features coupled with signficiant cost reduction are expected to drive global market growth in the future. Substitute’s availability is expected to hamper the overall industry demand in the coming years. Analog devices have been widely used for years and therefore customers are more comfortable using them.

Such factor is expected to restrain the global industry growth. There has been significant development in developing new products for measuring electrical signals. These technological advancements are expected to outdate digital oscilloscopes over the forecast period. PC based oscillometer has shown its presence in the global market although they do not offer much threat owing to their low popularity. These digital devices find major applications in electronic device manufacturing. South East Asia is a lucrative market on account of high concentration of chip making and electronic device manufacturing.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Regulatory Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Service Type Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Equipment Type Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Service Contract Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Service Provider Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By End-User Digital Oscilloscope Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Digital Oscilloscope Companies Company Profiles Of The Digital Oscilloscope Industry

