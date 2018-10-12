Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Report 2018 – UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bulidmate, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, UAL Industries Ltd.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also identified with various names including autoclaved concrete, cellular concrete, autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), porous concrete, and Hebel Block. This is a precast, lightweight, foam concrete construction material that simultaneously provides insulation, structure, and mold and fire resistance. Various AAC products include wall panels, blocks, cladding panels, floor and roof panels, and lintels.
These materials have gained high popularity in the global market, due to increasing focus on environmental friendly materials and also due to few other properties that these materials possess including, non-toxicity, inert and light weight. Owing to all these factors, these blocks or materials are replacing the traditional bricks or materials around the globe. However, high cost of these materials is expected to hinder the consumption in developing economies. Increasing concern towards environmental safety by government around the globe would provide new opportunities to the market in the coming years.
The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been segmented into product type, construction application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into lintels, blocks, panels, tiles, and other product types. Panels segments is further subdivided into, floor and roof, walls and cladding panels. On the basis of construction application, the market has been segmented as residential, commercial, industrial, and other applications.
Based on geography, global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are H+H International, Xella Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bulidmate, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, UAL Industries Ltd., SOLBET, AERCON AAC, and AKG Gazbeton, among others.
Scope of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market
Product Type Segments
Lintels
Blocks
Panels
Floor and Roof Panel
Wall Panel
Cladding Panel
Tiles
Other Types
Construction Application Segments
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
