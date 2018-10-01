Yuhanhitec Efficency and Effects of Air-Curtain types of manufacturing in Korea

Dreaming of our second leap, YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions. We promise you that YUHANHITEC will become a role model and the most successful partner that can communicate with our partners and surprise our customers with unsurpassed quality.

What’s the Air-Curtain?

Air curtains are installed to create strong air ow at the entrance to the interior space to prevent insects, dust, and outside air from penetrating into the interior space. Air curtains are used to open doors in frequently accessed areas, such as shops and warehouses, and are effective in preventing temperature-controlled air from being lost through doors.

Efficency of Air-Curtain :

Open effect :

Opening the door makes it easier for customers to access and increase sales. air circulation It effectively circulates air in a large space by creating air flow.

Blocking effect:

It prevents smoke, dust, odor or insects from entering through the entrance.

Increase safety :

It helps prevent accidental ¬finger-pinching that can occur when opening and closing the door.

Luxury Type (dual-motor) Air-Curtain

Air curtain realizing the lowest noise with the refined design and sirocco fan

Slim Type (single-motor) Air-Curtain

The only product at the same level with the low power consumption and high efficiency by using one motor and cross fan together with the appearance that can stand comparison as an interior decoration design

5. You can prevent external dusts, car dusts and smokes from entering the indoor space.

