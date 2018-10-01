US Mobile Water Treatment Market to Cross $ 678 Million by 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “United States Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market By Technology, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023’’, United States mobile water treatment systems market is forecast to surpass $ 678.9 million by 2023, owing to increasing salinity of freshwater bodies coupled with increasing demand for seawater desalination projects. Moreover, a large demand for pure water in various manufacturing & processing industries like Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals, etc., being witnessed, is further pushing demand for mobile water treatment plants. Mobile desalination units are very useful in water stressed areas or in situations of natural disasters such as hurricanes, which is very common in the United States. Additionally, increasing water footprint coupled with rising need for repair requirements of water infrastructure is expected to further fuel demand for mobile water treatment services in the country during the forecast period.

Water Innovation Strategy launched by the Government of the United States in 2016 emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country, which is expected to boost demand for mobile water treatment systems market through 2023. The membrane technology based mobile water treatment plants are majorly used in the country due to the fact that ion exchange resins require many kinds of chemicals that harm the systems and are difficult to dispose of. Among regions, South West region of the US accounts for the highest demand for mobile water treatment systems due to increasing oil refining and power production activities in the region.

“More medium & small-scale industries are looking for temporary water treatment facilities that require minimum capital investment, reduced installation cost and time, while delivering high amount of quality water. Moreover, water contamination is increasing at an alarming rate, thereby degrading the quality of potable water which is further expected to push the demand for mobile water treatment plants in the US. Additionally, water shortage coupled with growing public awareness regarding ill-effects of drinking contaminated water is further anticipated to positively influence United States mobile water treatment systems market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

