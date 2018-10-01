Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center Introduces Innovative Dental Care Services To Enhance Smiles

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street

Al Qarayen

Sharjah

Telephone: +971 6 518 0800

Email: info@ibo.ae

The team of specialist dentists at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center work hard to meet the needs of patients. They are pleased to announce areas of clinical work that includes orthodontics, implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry in Sharjah, smile analysis and design change and Lumineers to achieve a Hollywood smile. Patients can receive all dental specialties under one roof.

The specialist dentists understand the importance of overall oral health and the effects of a beautiful and healthy smile. An enhanced smile can boost the self-confidence of a patient and it can have an impact on the how the world perceives them.

Hospital in Sharjah is committed to applying the latest techniques and technology to providing patients with the highest dental material and flawless dental work to achieve their exact dental requirements. They understand how much dental health can affect a person’s daily life.

The consultation process involves figuring out the patient’s desire and allowing them in collaboration with their dental specialist to choose how they would like their case handled. This allows patients to receive a customized treatment plan determined by their dental goals.

The Head Specialist at Ishaq Bin Omran Medican Center notes, “We gather information about the patient’s case as much as possible. And we use comprehensive dental strategies to review their oral health”.

The Head Specialist further notes, “From first contact our dental specialists are committed to providing our patients with individualized attention and personalized oral healthcare tailored to meet unique dental needs. We make your dental health our top priority and ensure you have a comfortable and stress-free dental experience. We strive to understand the symptoms of our patients and provide personalized treatment options”.

About Us

The Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in Sharjah, and is one of the most trusted and admired multi-specialty medical centers. We provide personalized and outstanding healthcare services to men and women in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding, making use of the latest technology to deliver accurate and fast treatment. Our team is made up of highly skilled physicians providing our patients with the highest standard of treatment and care. Our priority remains to be our patients and our goal is to deliver healthcare with a personal touch. For more information, visit our website on https://ibo.ae/