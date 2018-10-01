Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems Market Information by Elements (SATCOM, Radar, and Electric Optic/ Infrared), by Aircraft Types (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

The Global Positioning System (GPS) has been used successfully in the aircraft industry for many decades, but the technology is not used as a sole system for navigation. The accuracy and integrity of GPS are greatly enhanced by the collection of information from a variety of sources. The Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) is designed to enhance the performance of standard global navigation satellite (GPS) system positioning. In addition to that, SBAS provides high accuracy, measures pseudo-ranges, and bolsters the aircraft safety. It supports vertically-guided instrument and air traffic handling. However, there are some shortcomings in the satellite based augmentation system market, such as cost associated with Air Traffic Management (ATM) infrastructure modernization and retrofitting of older aircraft with upgraded systems.

The primary objective of developing satellite based augmentation systems is to provide accurate navigation data and reliability of the data throughout the flight operation. SBAS offers a cost-effective opportunity for airports, without installing ground-based navigation aids. In addition to that, it offers ease of maintenance to the navigation facility. SBAS consists of a network of stations widely distributed to receive and process satellite signals. The ground reference stations send satellite information to master stations and generate Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite navigation parameters. This information is distributed to a Ground Earth Station (GES) and uplinked in conjunction with the GEO navigation message to GEO satellites. The GEO satellites broadcast integrity, correction information, and ranging signals to SBAS receivers worldwide.

The SBAS systems comprise Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS), developed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA); European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), developed by the European Space Agency; Multi-functional Satellite Augmentation System (MSAS), developed by Japanese SBAS, and GPS-Aided Geo-Augmentation Navigation (GAGAN), developed by the Indian government, which are designed in compliance with regulatory standards in satellite based navigation.

The factors responsible for the growth of the satellite based augmentation system market are the growing developments of ATC infrastructure, need for authentic and accurate information to avoid errors, less dependency on ground-based infrastructure, and rise in the development of airport construction and modernization. The evolution of modern navigation systems resulted in many aircraft manufacturers upgrading flight decks with new avionics.

The satellite based augmentation system market is segmented based on elements and types. On the basis of elements, the SATCOM is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to the growing need for satellite based communication. On the basis of aircraft types, the fixed wing is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in future due to high demand for civil aviation in countries, such as India and Japan. The market in the North America region is second to the Asia-Pacific due to growing investments in airport infrastructure. Thus, the global satellite based augmentation system market is estimated to witness approximately 6% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global satellite based augmentation system market are Garmin International Inc. (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Universal Avionics (U.S.), Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (U.S.), Copperchase Ltd. (U.K.), Intelcan Techno systems (Canada), Honeywell International (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), and Saab AB (Sweden).

