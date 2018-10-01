Fiberglass Cloth Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth,2018 – 2028

Fiberglass is a common variety of fiber-reinforced polymer with glass as a reinforcement material. These fibers are flattened into a sheet, randomly arranged or woven into a fabric. Fiberglass cloth is cheaper & more flexible than any other fabric and can be molded into complex shapes. Its applications include aircraft, boats, automobiles, bath tubs & enclosures, to name a few. Fiberglass cloth is a strong woven textile used mainly for non-apparel & industrial applications. Attributing to its unique properties, it is also used in conveyor belts & interiors of circuit boards. Fiberglass cloth is also known as bonded fiberglass fabric.

Fiberglass cloth has many uses such as electrical insulation & thermal insulation in the electronics industry and even as a component in armor plating on military vehicles (for the U.S.), aircraft carrier decks and helmets. Light-weight fiberglass cloth offers a flat finish and is suitable for producing a water-resistant layer over wood or other surfaces such as in repairing (boats) and other marine applications. Glass fibers and fiberglass cloth may be combined with aramid fibers or carbon fibers to make moldable and laminate fabric for kayaks, canoes and other high strength, low-weight applications.

On the basis of the material type, E-glass is the most economical fiberglass and is used when high electrical resistivity and strength are required. S-Glass offers approximately twenty five percent greater strength than E-glass and has enhanced properties at higher temperatures.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7378

Fiberglass Cloth Market: Drivers

Attributing to the economic growth in emerging economies, increasing use of megaships and new consumer classes, the marine industry is expected to grow at a significant rate and in turn surge the demand for fiberglass cloth. Also, the increasing demand from end use sectors such as military and electronics will further spur the demand for fiberglass cloth over the forecast period. However, the high demand of composite materials from various applications is expected to restraint the demand for fiberglass as most of the manufacturers are using composite materials to develop lightweight products.

Fiberglass Cloth Market: Regional Outlook

The global fiberglass cloth market has been segmented into nine key regions: Latin America, India, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South East Asia, Japan, China and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to be the key markets, owing to the increasing demand from the marine industry across developed parts of the globe. The Asia Pacific and Middles East & Africa (MEA) region is slated to witness high growth on account of the increase in marine tourism activities. Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to offer revenue generation opportunities with the rising electronics industries in the regions.

Asia-Pacific is a prominent fiberglass cloth market across the world. Mainly, China dominates the global low to medium end markets by engaging in OEM processing and manufacturing, while the European Union continues to dominate the high quality textiles and clothing segment. Moreover, the development of new uses and applications for fiberglass cloth and products in many different areas for various sectors will be a trending opportunity for fiberglass cloth manufacturers.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7378

Fiberglass Cloth Market: Segmentation

On the basis of resin used, the fiberglass cloth market can be segmented into:

Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin

On the basis of material type, the fiberglass cloth market can be segmented into:

E-Glass fiberglass

C-Glass fiberglass

S-Glass fiberglass

Quartx/ Fused Silica fiberglass

On the basis of end use, the fiberglass cloth market can be segmented into:

Insulation

Marine and Recreational

Electronics

Filtration

Commercial

Others

Fiberglass Cloth Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants/vendors identified in the fiberglass cloth market are:

Hangzhou Mingda Glass Finbre Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass Mesh Co. Ltd.

Tianyu

Changshu Jiangnan GlassFiber Co. Ltd.

Xiangyang Huierjie Glassfibre

Chaozhou Chuangjia Group Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain (Adfors)

Valmiera Glass Group

Stekloplast

San Diego Seal, Inc.

Shree Firepack Safety Pvt. Ltd.