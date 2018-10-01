Express Delivery Market Philippines, E-Commerce Logistics Market Philippines, Philippines Express Delivery Revenue : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2023 – By Air Express and Road Express, By International Express and Domestic Express), By B2B, C2C and B2C Model, By E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies” provides a comprehensive analysis of express and E-commerce logistics services in the Philippines. The report focuses on overall market size for express logistics as well as E-commerce logistics in the Philippines, Philippines express delivery market segmentation by air express and road express, by delivery type (international express and domestic express), by business mode (B2B, C2C and B2C); Philippines E-commerce logistics market segmentation by channel (E-commerce merchants and 3PL companies), by time duration (one day delivery, two day delivery, same day delivery and others), by area of delivery (intercity and intracity) and by payment method (cash on delivery and others). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future for both the markets and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Philippines Express Logistics Market Overview and Size

The express delivery companies have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater to time-sensitive needs of the logistics sector. Express delivery systems have been considered as a crucial segment of the Filipino logistics market as they are utilized for faster delivery of shipments in comparison to general services. The express delivery services in the logistics and freight forwarding market of Philippines has emerged as a critical variable in the growth of the overall market in the past five years. The geographical location of Philippines has aided the overall market growth majorly due to good connectivity with Asia Pacific countries.

Philippines Express Logistics Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Air express has dominated the express delivery market in terms of revenue and has accounted for maximum revenue share during the period. In order to transport the goods from one city to other city, the air cargo takes lesser hours as compared to ground logistics. Road express formed an important means for transport of documents and parcels through trucks, vans and trucks in the domestic market. Truck ban in initial months during the day time and congestion have negatively affected the preference of road as a mode of transport in the country.

By Delivery Type

Philippines express delivery market has been dominated by international express which comprised majority of the market revenue during the year 2017. Factors such as high volume of international trade, shipments from overseas Filipino workers and increase in business activities have resulted in a higher volume of international express shipments in the Philippines.

Comparative Landscape in Philippines Express Delivery Market

The domestic express and logistics firms have a strong presence in several cities nationwide. The growth experienced by the express and logistics industry of the Philippines has been majorly driven by the rapidly increasing demand of domestic goods and the government policies supporting better infrastructure in the country. The express delivery market in the Philippines is largely dominated by four key global players namely DHL, FedEx, United Parcel Service and TNT Express which collectively contribute to the majority of revenues in the international express delivery market in the country during 2017.

Philippines Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

The use of information technology is likely to increase in the express delivery services in the Philippines with rising competition among the express delivery players in the country. The express delivery service providers will also lay emphasis on expanding their global reach in order to grow in size.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Size

The Filipino E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past three years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country has augmented the growth of E-commerce in the country. The demand for online services in the Philippines logistics industry has witnessed a steady rise in the review period. The demand of logistics services in which orders have been placed online through booking through the internet, has gained little popularity amongst the masses. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

By Channel

In terms of total number of shipments, E-commerce merchant via in-house logistics have captured the majority of the market share in terms of the total number of shipments during 2017. International E-commerce companies prefer to outsource logistics to 3PL companies to avoid the hustle of establishing their own operations. By Time Duration

One day delivery has dominated the market in terms of number of orders owing to increasing focus of the companies on providing better services coupled with increasing customer needs for better service.

By Area of Delivery

The intra-city segment in Philippines E-commerce logistics market established itself as market leader in terms of number of orders in the year 2017.

Comparative Landscape in the Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

The E-commerce logistics industry of the Philippines was observed to be highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as Lazada, LBC Express, DHL and Shopee covering around majority of the market share in 2017. Other E-commerce logistics providers / companies in the Philippines include JSI Philippines, Yusen Logistics, and All Transport Network Logistics.

Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecast period, Philippines E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Additionally, internet has made companies to alter their strategies to cater to the younger generation. Combination of right infrastructure and technology can help in reducing the total number of failed delivery attempts

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Executive Summary

• Research Methodology

• Philippines Express Logistics Market

 Philippines Express Logistics Market Overview and Genesis

 Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Express Logistics Market

 Philippines Express Logistics Market Size, 2012-2017

 Philippines Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2016-2017

 Pricing Analysis for Philippines Express Logistics Market

 Market Share of Major Players in Philippines Express Logistics Market

 Comparative Landscape of Major Players operating in Philippines Express Logistics Market

 Philippines Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

• Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

 Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, 2015-2017

 Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017

 Growth Drivers and Trends in Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

 Government Role in Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

 Competitive Landscape of Major Players Operating in Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market

 Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

• Analyst Recommendations in Philippines Express and E-Commerce Logistics Market

