Distributed Antenna System Market Lucrative Opportunities across Various Industry

​Savvy players in the global distributed antenna system market are leveraging mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships to bolster their positions. They are also pouring money into development of better distributed antenna systems to improve sales and build a strong market presence.

Some of the prominent participants in the global distributed antenna system market are AT&T, American Tower Corporation, Cobham Wireless, Bird Technologies, CommScope, Corning Incorporated, TE Connectivity Corporation, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, and TESSCO.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global distributed antenna system market to expand at a solid CAGR of 11.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$17.12 bn by 2025 from US$6.61 bn in 2016.

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Drives North America Market to Fore

The distributed antenna system market can be segmented depending upon different parameters such as component, application, and technology. Based upon component, for example, the key segments of the market are hardware and services. The hardware segment can be further divided into active DAS, passive DAS, cabling, and hybrid. The services segment again is categorized into design and installation services and maintenance services. In 2016, the hardware segment accounted for maximum market share. The hardware segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Geography-wise, the main segments of the global distributed antenna system market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America holds a leading share in the market, which it is predicted to grow further in the upcoming years to become worth US$5.4 bn by 2025. The U.S. is said to be primarily powering the growth in North America. Rising penetration of smartphones and booming wireless traffic is expected to drive growth in North America. Rising adoption of DAS in venues and arenas and increasing adoption of hybrid DAS for improved performance and better coverage is projected to generate substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Need to Enhance Communication Signals Stokes Growth in Market

At the forefront of driving growth in the global distributed antenna system market is the increasing thrust on bettering communication signals across the world. “In addition, increase in higher bandwidth applications and in-building demand is also contributing in growth in the market around the globe. Public safety communication mandates are anticipated to supplement the large-scale adoption of distributed antenna system over the forecast period. This coupled with multiple end-use industries adopting distributed antenna system to provide enhanced and uninterrupted internet connectivity across the world is also slated to push up demand,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

On the flipside, steep initial cost of distributed antenna system and upgradability issues are acting as roadblocks to the global distributed antenna system market. This is primarily due to the high costs of implementation and high labor cost associated with the installation of the distributed antenna system.

