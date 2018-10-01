Antihypertensive Drugs Market Size,Status and Forecast 2023

Human health is being affected by various factors which include rapid urbanization, demographic ageing and the globalization of unhealthy lifestyles. Hypertension is one of the keyhealth issuesthat are observed in both developed as well as developing countries. It is a silent, invisible killer that rarely causes symptoms and is one of the key risk factors forcoronary heart disease and ischemic as well as hemorrhagic stroke. Hypertension can also lead to various other problemssuch as renal impairment, visual impairment, heart failure and retinal hemorrhage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 7.5 million deaths globally are caused due to hypertension, and it accounts to 12.8% of the total deaths. Globally,in 2008 prevalence of hypertension was observed to be around 40% in adults aged 25. According to the National Health and Nutrition Evaluation Survey, ithas been noted that in United States from 2007 to 2010,81.5% of the population is aware of their hypertension condition, out of which 74% are being treated and only 52.5% are under control.

Theantihypertensive drugs market based on the therapy area is classified into diuretics (hydrochlorothiazide and indapamide), calcium channel blockers (nifedipine, felodipine and diltiazem), angiotensin receptor blockers or ARBs (losartan), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE)inhibitors (captopril, lisinopril and perindopril), beta blockers vasodilators (atenolol and propranolol), alpha blockers (clonidine, guanabenz), and renin inhibitors.Diuretics being the first line of treatment for hypertension holds the major share of the market. All these drug classes (drugs) have shown to reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. The drugs are administered either as a single or combined dose depending upon the stage of hypertension, whilethe choice of drugs depends upon the patients’ medical history and current conditions.

The change in lifestyle, elevated stress level, and rise in prevalent population, early detection and penetration of combined dose would be the main factors to drive the growth of antihypertensive market. The patent expiry for major drugs such as Diovan (Novartis), Cozaar (Merck),Revatio (Pfizer), Exforge (Novartis), Atacand (AstraZeneca), Avapro (Sanofi Aventis), BIopress(Takeda) and Benicar (Daiichi Sankyo), along with low diagnostics rate and increased generic penetration would result in the antihypertensive market slowdown, but the novel antihypertensive drugs in the pipeline can recover the losses of patent expiration.

Some of the major key players in the global antihypertensive market includes Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Daiichi – Sankyo, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca Plc.,Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited and Lupin Limited.

