X-by-Wire Market Estimated to Exhibit CAGR of 13.8% by 2027

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “X-by-Wire Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” the global x-by-wire is in the growing stage and is expected to show potential growth signs by the end of 2027. The demand for x-by-wire systems is increasing with every passing day as their installation is increasing in the military vehicles as well as construction equipment. Automotive companies are also focusing on installing x-by-wire systems in economy cars as well. Electric and hybrid vehicles manufacturers, on the other hand, are looking forward to adopt brake-by-wire in the vehicles, thus making it a feasible option for the consumers. The global x-by-wire market is expected to witness a volume CAGR of 13.8% and is likely to reach a volume of over 395,000 ‘000 units by the end of 2027.

Rising Demand for Automotive Components to Trigger Adoption of X-by-Wire

The global automotive components market is expected to rise at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the substantial rise in the global demand for light vehicles. As a result of this, the sales of x-by-wire is expected to increase by almost 40%. Furthermore, the sales are supported by the stable demand arising from Asia Pacific and Europe. The sales are likely to constant in developing regions but slower growth is likely to be witnessed in emerging markets, especially China. Along with the luxury and premium vehicles sector; mid-sized and economical cars are also featuring advanced systems in their vehicle models in order to remain competitive in the market. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the x-by-wire technologies such as throttle-by-wire, shift-by-wire and brake-by-wire. The global automotive production rate is expected to have a high impact on the x-by wire market. The passenger cars sector, in particular, is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period. It has been projected that there will be a rather sound automotive production rate in developed economies such as Europe and the U.S. with the key emphasis being on sedan and luxury car sectors owing to changing consumer preference and lifestyle.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Emerge as a Leading Region in Terms of Number of Deployments

The market for x-by-wire in APAC is expected to witness a volume CAGR of 16.3% from 2017 and 2027 owing to the high penetration of automotive in the region. China is on the forefront at present and is expected to stay the same by the end of the forecast period. In spite of an unstable economy in the last couple of years, the automotive industry has performed quite well, thus increasing the sales of automotive, both passenger and commercial in the region. In addition, the production of automotive is anticipated to be comparatively high in the developing regions as compared to the developed ones. Factors such as shifting customer preferences towards luxury vehicles, developing infrastructure, as well as rising disposable income of consumers in the region are likely to support the automotive industry in the region, thus supplementing the sales of x-by-wire in return.

Partnerships to be the Core Strategy of Key Market Players

Strategic partnerships of auto component manufacturers with technology providers is likely to be the core focus of companies. The companies operating in the x-by-wire market are Continental AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SKF AB, Denso Corporation, and Ficosa International SA, among others.