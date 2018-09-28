Traction Motor Market Report 2018 – Hyundai Rotem Company, Sulzer Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Zytek Automotive Ltd

Traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle. Traction motors are used in electrically powered rail vehicles (electric multiple units) and other electric vehicles including, electric milk float, elevators and trolleybuses as well as vehicle with electrical transmission system (diesel-electric, electric hybrid vehicles) and battery electrics vehicles. Traditionally, these are series-wound brushed DC motors, usually operating on approximately 600 volts. The availability of high-powered semiconductor (thyristor and the IGBT) has now made the practical use of much simpler, higher-reliability AC induction motors known as asynchronous traction motor.

Rising demand for efficient power conversion, increasing electrification of automobiles, and emphasis on improving performance are the primary factors driving the growth of the global railway traction motor market. In addition, maintaining regulatory standards, and reducing operating expenditures have also supported the market growth. However, overheating of traction motors is the major drawback hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, urbanization coupled with technological developments, and ongoing R&D are the factors expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The railway traction motor market is segmented by type, application, and geography. By type, the market is classified into direct current traction motor, alternating current traction motor, and synchronous alternating current traction motor. Further by application, the market is classified into diesel locomotive, electric multiple units, electric locomotives, and diesel- electric locomotive.

Based on geography, railway traction motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the global electric vehicle charging system market Saini Heavy Electrical & Engineering Co Private Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Company, Sulzer Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Zytek Automotive Ltd., ABB Group, Bombardier Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ALSTOM and VEM Sachsenwerk GmbH.

