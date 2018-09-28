Noise Monitoring Market Increasing Typical Environmental Noise Pollution

​Rising industrialization and ever-increasing number of urban pockets choc-o-bloc with vehicles has led to alarming sound pollution, along with air and water pollution. The problem is particularly acute in developing nations where aggressive thrust on developmental goals and unplanned urbanization, warranted by the pressing need to lift people out of poverty have led to considerable deterioration in overall environment. This has created health emergencies time and again.

There are various monitoring products these days in the market to keep a tab on the pollution and send out adequate, timely warning. Noise monitoring devices, among them, are seeing steady uptick in demand. They are finding application in various areas. Manufacturing units is one of them, where instances of hearing impairment have been on the rise on account of the high decibel noise produced by machines that workers are required to put up with. Factory owners are increasingly making use of such noise monitoring devices to avoid such untoward incidences. Other areas where noise monitoring devices are finding use are in harbors, airports, wind plant, mining, and petrochemical industry.

Taking serious cognizance of the hazards posed by stifling noise pollution, strict rules framed by authorities and governments have also provided a boost to the sales of noise monitoring devices. Noise mapping, monitoring, and control is mandated by governments. Permanent noise monitoring devices are very much in demand in the market.

Both developed and developing nations are driving demand for noise monitoring devices. While developed nations in North America are seeing uptake because of strict rules and growing environmental initiatives, developing nations in Asia Pacific, namely China and India, are witnessing sales because of the rising number of vehicles, chaotic roads, and mushrooming manufacturing units.

Environmental noise is a critical issue in countries which are heavily populated or have industrialized areas. Its adverse effects from different sources on the well-being are varied and range from increased stress levels to sleep disturbances, potentially leading to critical problems such as heart disorders. Therefore the government and various focus groups are taking into account diverse issues by monitoring noise levels for longer intervals in numerous ways. For instance, industrial noise monitoring involves the decision of corresponding legislative or/and action levels of specific noise levels assessment. Environmental noise is quite different as the annoyance level or nuisance can be more subjective and may evolve diverse reactions from different population.

Increasing typical environmental noise pollution sources such as power stations, industrial sites, construction work, road traffic, aircraft noises and environment venues have raised the awareness of having noise monitoring systems in order to monitor and manage it within the limits. Environmental noise have different characteristics such as continuous noise, intermittent noise and broadband noise. Road traffic, extraction fans, industrial processors and compressors are the continuous noise sources. Transport, construction, animals are intermittent noise sources, and whining machinery, wind turbines and low frequency noise which causes vibration within surroundings are the broadband noise sources.

Rising occupational hearing impairment in industries coupled with stringent government policies is expected to drive the noise hearing market demand. Increasing need for noise pollution reduction in urban areas and demand for noise monitoring systems at airports for optimizing capacity and profit is expected to support the industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Environmental noise is amongst the quickest growing areas of noise mapping, monitoring and control. The European Union (EU) has introduced various directives aimed at increasing information level about noise across the EU. In 1996 only, the EU Future Noise Policy green paper has estimated that 20% of EU’s population (~80 million) suffered from unacceptable noise levels. The people suffered from sleep deprivation which lead to the serious health effects. About additional 170 million population are living in ‘grey areas’ wherein daytime, the noise levels causes serious annoyance.

The global noise monitoring market can be segmented by solution into hardware, software and services. By connectivity, the industry can be classified into Wi-Fi, cellular, Ethernet and USB. By precision type, the industry can be segmented into Class 1 and Class 2 standard devices. These systems are used in various applications such as hospitals, airports, residential areas, railways, road traffic, construction sites, industries, recreational areas and other applications. The permanent noise monitoring market held the dominant share in 2016 owing to wide installation of these devices in places which require regular measurement. This measurement is backed by the stringent government regulations for real-time noise monitoring.

The industrial application segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Rising adoption of noise controlling and monitoring policies by the industries worldwide is expected to drive the noise monitoring systems market growth. Increasing government pressure from government for public safety and health has enforced the industries to regulate the noises generated in workshops & plants and provide necessary noise-reducing devices to the employees which are working in high-noise zones.

Europe noise monitoring market is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast timeline. Presence of major industry participants characterize the industry growth. The European government is stringent regarding noise policies adherence. The companies in this region require regular maintenance and monitoring of noise levels in order to avoid heavy penalties.

The key industry competitors are Rion Co. Ltd., Svantek, Bruel & Kjaer, Cirrus Research Plc, Pulsar Instruments, Extech Instruments, Castle Group Ltd., Nti-Audio, SKF Group, B&K Precision Corporation, Kimo Instrument, SINUS Messtechnik GmbH, Cesva Instruments SLU, Casella Inc. and Testo SE & Co. KGaA.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.