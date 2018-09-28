Nixon 48-20 Chrono Quartz A363-1602-00 Men’s Watch: A Watch Built for Greatness to Measure Speed of Time

Nixon 48-20 Chrono Quartz A363-1602-00 Men’s Watch, has a look of heavy duty construction with the iconic Nixon lineage, with a 6 hand chrono dial, concave bezel which is also rotational and seconds track and a date window at the 6o’ clock marker. The sub dials pose at 3o’clock for the minutes reader, 12o’clock as the seconds reader and at 9o’ clock as the 1/20th seconds reader. The pushers and crown positions are on the left side of the dial to minimize the wrist bites on the wrist, a new thought though. The leather bands and buckle are available in various colours along with a stainless steel band too.

Nixon 48-20 Chrono Quartz A363-1602-00 Men’s Watch, has a Miyota Japanese quartz 6 hand wide eye 1/20th second chronograph with date and 9 hour crown and pusher placement. The dial is surrounded by a concave dial ring and includes bold printed indices, a printed seconds track, CD textured sub dials, and custom molded hands. 48mm, 200 meter/20 ATM custom solid stainless steel case, solid stainless steel unidirectional rotating bezel with countdown timer, hardened mineral crystal, triple gasket screw down crown and pushers, anodized aluminum pusher sleeve on chronograph reset pusher, stainless steel screw down case back and screw pin lugs.

Nixon offers a limited warranty of defects in materials and workmanship for a period of two (2) years after original purchase from nixon.com or an authorized Nixon dealer. This means that if the materials in your watch aren’t right or if the watch isn’t put together correctly, we’ll repair or replace it, at our option. But, this doesn’t mean you can abuse your watch and expect us to fix it for free. It don’t cover normal wear and tear or batteries*, crystal, watch case, strap, bracelet, loss or theft. You will void your warranty if you open your case back, push the buttons underwater, or forget to screw down or push in the crown and expose your watch to moisture. Proof of purchase is required for all warranty claims and service requests, so hold onto your receipt. Nixon will not accept a warranty claim or repair request if a watch has evidence of excessive wear or misuse.

Overall, what might be said is that the Nixon 51-30 Chrono Quartz Men’s Watch is a good looking watch with the brains and brawn. The California based watchmaker has truly produced an eye catcher.

Bottom line: A wristwatch after many watches, with a feel of measuring the torque an speed instruments. Is an wide eyed chronograph watch, nod to the horology world, as to what’s under the hoods. A Mens Nixon Watches built to be great in every aspect, a fully loaded one to shoot to perfection and accuracy with its measurement techniques.