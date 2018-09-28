Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market CAGR Projected to Grow at 14.7% by 2022

As mobility demands of consumers continue to surge, the demand for automobiles or vehicles with efficient engines rises. The statutory premise of fuel-emission standards exercised across multiple regions brings more diversity and complexity for OEMs. Leading automakers are actively employing fuel injection technologies to comply with this diversity and develop engines for the future automobiles. Gasoline direct injection technology is a key part of the umbrella for advanced fuel-injection technologies, wherein high pressure instrumented on fuel is driving down the overall fuel consumption of a vehicle.

Over the years, gasoline direct injection has gained grounds as one of the most bankable fuel-injection technology for lowering carbon emissions, and simultaneously improving the overall performance of vehicles. A recent study published by Future Market Insights projects that by the end of 2022, the global market for gasoline direct injection will be valued at an estimated US$ 6.6 billion. The study further reveals that over a five-year forecast period, 2017-2022, the global gasoline direct injection market will expand vigorously at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Leading manufacturers of GDI systems

The report has profiled key market players for gasoline direct injection, which include companies namely, Continental AG, TI Group Automotive Systems, L.L.C., Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation Plc, STMicroelectronics NV, and Infineon Technologies AG. During the forecast period, these companies are estimated to remain active in expansion of the global gasoline direct injection market.

Increasing Adoption of GDI in Four-Stroke Engines

A key insight from the report reveals that the global market for gasoline direct injection will procure more than 70 percent of its revenues from sales of GDI systems across four-stroke engines. While gasoline direct injection technology is equally efficient in two-stroke engines, OEMs are expected to remain focused boosting their adoption in four-stroke engines. Considering the transportation needs of tomorrow, the demand for four-stroke engines will remain relatively higher than that of two-stroke engines. This factor is also expected to fuel the sales of gasoline direct injection for four-stroke engines across automotive markets.

By the end of 2022, GDI systems worth over US$ 5.2 billion will be sold across four-stroke engines in the world. The report also projects that a majority of these sales will be recorded by OEMs while gasoline direct injection aftermarkets will witness a steady growth as sales channels. In 2017, around 90 percent of sales anticipated in the global gasoline direct injection market will be accounted by OEMs. The report also reveals that the market will witness higher revenue contribution from mid-sized and compact vehicles. In 2017, over half of the revenues procured in the global gasoline direct injection market are anticipated to be collectively accounted by mid-sized vehicles and compact vehicles.

APEJ to Dominate Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market

A regional analysis of the global gasoline direct injection market is availed in the report. According to it, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to represent largest market for gasoline direct injection in the foreseeable future. With the global automobile production concentred in this region, the APEJ gasoline direct injection market will be characterised by reliable procurement of raw materials and resources, increased focus on quality workmanship, low production costs, and inflating consumer base. The gasoline direct injection market in North America is also expected to be at the forefront of the global gasoline direct injection market, and will reach an estimated US$ 1.8 billion value by the end of 2022.