Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “FMLA:- How to Avoid Legal Landmines” attendees will discuss the valuable points for human resource professionals who will need to train supervisors and managers in the future about what they can and cannot do under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The event will be held LIVE on Monday, Oct 15, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

The Family and Medical Leave Act is probably one of the most difficult federal law’s to navigate. Understanding the various terms, calculating the leave to which an employee is entitled, determining what benefits you must provide to employees while on leave can be a legal landmine. Managers and supervisors often get frustrated by absenteeism – particularly when it makes it so difficult to plan schedules because the absences are unpredictable.

Employers must also keep in mind that your manager or supervisor is the person that your employee will likely communicate a need for leave. If the supervisor does not inform human resources, the department often will not send out the paperwork that may be required under the Act.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Expert Susan Fahey Desmond is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. She has been representing management in all areas of labor and employment law for over 30 years. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America’s leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Personal liability of supervisors

• Important definitions under the Family and Medical Leave Act

• Calculating the leave to which an employee is entitled

• Determining what benefits to which an employee is entitled

• Avoiding interference claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act

• Reinstatement rights of your employees after leave

• Handling abuse of leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act

• Running workers’ compensation concurrently

• Avoiding retaliation claims upon return to work

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/fmla-training-for-managers?

utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand),

DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various

industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art

virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to

learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is

privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com