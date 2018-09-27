Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2023 Future Report

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Synthetic aperture radar market refers to the space and air-based SAR that functions on the principle of transmission and reception of the reflected signals that interact with the ground and aid in the imaging, tracking, detection and characterization. SAR finds significant applications over the conventional electro optical (EO) imaging systems, primarily owing to microwaves being able to penetrate through clouds and provide consistent 24 hour, all weather data efficiency.

The increasing investments in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) is one of the primary factors for the synthetic aperture radar market growth. Owing to technological advancements and the significance of UAVs in security countermeasure operations, there is an increasing integration of UAVs with electronics such as the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4IRS) systems that support military operations.

Additionally, with advancements in tactical control system software, the ground station controllers can also seamlessly receive or control information from UAVs. Furthermore, the software also provides the operator with necessary tools for planning, tasking, and executing missions, computer-related communications, data processing, and data dissemination.

The global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airbus Defence and Space

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Space Based SAR

Air Based SAR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Scientific Research

Agriculture

Energy

Financial Commodity

Shipping and Transportation

Ph: +91-703-049-0292 (IND)