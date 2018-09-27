Smart Jump Rope Market Study, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment from 2018 – 2024

“Smart Jump Rope Market: Forecasts by Size (Small, Medium, Large and X-Large) by Application (Home, Gym and Others), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Smart Jump Rope market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Smart Jump Rope Industry:

Smart Jump Rope is a LED-embedded jump rope that shows users fitness data. It is technological development in fitness equipment like other well-established gadgets such as fitness band, smart shoe, wearables etc. It syncs with user’s mobile fitness platform which is connected to the smart jump rope, SMART GYM, to track users jump count, calories burned, and workout times. Smart Jump Rope consist of sensors, wireless connecting solutions, LED, innovative gripping handles etc. It is possible to set and adjust skipping targets speed, balance, agility, dexterity, coordination, endurance and concentration. Smart rope makes a fun, addictive fitness experience that keeps exercise going.

Market Dynamics for Smart Jump Rope industry:

The market is mainly driven by the increasing health awareness coupled with technology development. As smart jump rope helps to count the jumps and also maintain the record of work out, it encourages the user to work hard. Rising health issue like obesity, high blood pressure due to consumption of junk food and convenience food is expected to drive the smart jump rope market. Due to the high technological adoption in developed countries like U.S., Canada, and France among others dominated the smart jump rope market. The increasing demand mainly from the developing regions like Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South American countries are also driving the market. The emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Japan are expected to change the trends and dynamics of the market in the future. High cost of smart jump rope may hamper the demand for smart jump rope for developing countries.

Segment Overview

The global smart jump rope market is estimated to grow at significant growth rate. Small, medium, large and X-large is the size type segment of the smart jump rope market. The size segments elaborated as small (rope length 8 ft / 243 cm), medium (rope length 8 ft 6 in / 258 cm), large (rope length 9 ft / 274 cm), X-large (rope length 9 ft 5 in / 287 cm). Home, gym and others are the application covered under this study. The regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

This report segment of global smart jump rope market as follows:

By Market by Size,

Small

Medium

Large

X-Large

By Market by Application,

Home

Gym

Others

Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest Of MEA

Top players like,

KICKSTARTER

Tangram Factory, Inc.

Survival and Cross

5BILLION Fitness

Silo

Rx Smart Gear Inc.

