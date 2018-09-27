Optical Coating Equipment Market Report 2018 – OptoTech Optikmaschinen GmbH, Inrad Optics, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

The optical coating equipment supports in application of optical coatings done over the target material. The performance of an optical coating is dependent upon the number of layers, thickness of the individual layers, and the refractive index difference at the layer interfaces. Most common types of coatings are used on precision optics, including anti-reflection (AR) coatings, high reflective (mirror) coatings, beam splitter coatings, and filter coatings. Some of the technologies evolve in optical coating are magnetron sputtering, ion-assisted e-beam deposition and resistance evaporation. Furthermore, the advancement of fabrication technology has enhanced the optical coating capabilities to deliver multilayer and high-quality coatings. Many of the CNC machines performs custom-designed for glass fabrication, coring, milling, sawing, and beveling quickly and accurately.

The growth of global optical coating equipment market is majorly driven by factors such as advancement of fabrication technology, rising adoption of optically coated materials around different industry verticals and increasing demand for renewable energy applications. Additionally, rising product use by automobile manufacturers to provide technologically innovative automobile displays and infotainment system is also supporting the growth of the market. However, high cost of installation for the equipment is the major drawback for the market restricting the growth. Moreover, development of equipment with lower operations costs and large production of optical coatings are expected to generate several growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Material, technology, end-user industry and geography are the major segments considered in the global optical coating equipment market. On the basis of material type, the segment includes reflective coatings, filter coatings, transparent conductive coatings, antireflective coatings and other materials. By technology, the segment is bifurcated into evaporation deposition, advanced plasma reactive sputtering and ion beam sputtering. Further, the end-user industry segment consists of medical, electronics, telecommunications, solar, automotive and others end-user industries.

Based on geography, the global optical coating equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the global market include Mustang Vacuum Systems, Optimax Systems, Inc, OPTORUN, Alluxa, Buhler AG, Coburn Technologies, Inc., OptoTech Optikmaschinen GmbH, Inrad Optics, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Newport Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Optical Coating Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as material, technology, end-user industry and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Optical Coating Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Optical Coating Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Optical Coating Equipment Market

Material Segments

Reflective Coatings

Filter Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Antireflective Coatings

Other Materials

Technology Segments

Evaporation Deposition

Advanced Plasma Reactive Sputtering

Ion Beam Sputtering

End-User Industry Segments

Medical

Electronics

Telecommunications

Solar

Automotive

Others End-User Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

