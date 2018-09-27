Moist Wound Dressings to Dominate the Global Advanced Wound Care Management Market

Advanced wound care management products are majorly used to treat more complex wounds. The products employ the principle of moisture therapy and fit around the shape of the wound. These are highly resistant to environmental inhibitors and foreign particles. For instance, hydrocolloid dressings contain hydrophilic substances, which absorb fluids, dirt, and bacteria, forming a protective gel mass. Maintenance of stable temperature around the wound, protection from infection, removal of dead tissues, assistance in oxygenation, and relieve in pain are major focus areas of advanced wound care products. The global advanced wound care management market was valued at US$ 8,531.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2018 to 2026.

The moist wound dressings segment dominates the global market. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds, technological advancements, increasing patient awareness and health care expenditure, and rising need for treatment of complex wounds are major factors driving the market. Considerable expansion of the active wound care segment is driven by significant expansion of the skin substitutes segment, which is due to the increasing need for effective treatment for disorders such as vascular ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, and skin disorders. The highly fragmented nature of the wound dressings market has encouraged market players to shift focus toward relatively niche segments such as advanced wound dressings. Venous ulcer, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers are major types of chronic wounds, while surgical and burn cases are major type of acute wounds.

The global advanced wound care management market has been segmented based on product, wound type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into moist wound dressings, antimicrobial dressings, active wound care, and therapy devices. The moist wound dressings segment has been further sub-segmented into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, collagen dressings, and others. The antimicrobial dressings segment has been further segregated into silver dressings and non-silver dressings. The active wound care segment has been further classified into artificial skin substitutes, autografts, and growth factors.

The therapy devices segment has been further split into negative pressure wound therapy, oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, pressure relief devices, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Incidence of diabetic ulcers is rising rapidly due to increased incidence of both type I and maturity-onset diabetes in developed economies across the world. Diabetes prevalence in the U.S. and Europe is estimated to increase from 50 Mn in 2015 to 61 Mn by 2040. Based on wound type, the global advanced wound care management market has been segmented into acute wound and chronic wound. The acute wound segment has been further classified into surgical & traumatic wounds and burns. The chronic wound segment has been further bifurcated into infectious wounds & other ischemic wounds and ulcers. The ulcers segment has been further split into pressure ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, arterial & venous ulcer, and other ulcers.

According to a research paper published on NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), in March 2017, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer, globally, (as a proportion of diabetic population) is 6.3%, with a significant prevalence in North America (13.0%). All these chronic wound cases are cumulatively boosting the advanced wound care market. In terms of end-user, the global advanced wound care management market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home health care, and others. Expansion of the hospitals & clinics segment can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of chronic wounds in inpatient settings, especially in ICUs.

In terms of region, North America dominated the global advanced wound care management market in 2017 owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about wound care management, and continuous evolution of advanced wound care products. Europe is also an attractive market, in term of revenue. Rise in government initiatives and laws and increase in population drive the advanced wound care management market in the region. Increase in awareness about wound care and expansion of the health care sector in developing countries augment the market in Europe. Technological advancements and increase in adoption of advanced wound care products are expected to propel the advanced wound care management market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global advanced wound care management market include Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P., Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BSN Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Organogenesis Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc.

