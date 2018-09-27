Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Veterinary Radiography Systems Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Veterinary Radiography Systems.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Veterinary Radiography Systems Market are VCA Company, Canon, Inc., iM3/Durr Medical, Sedecal and Vetel Diagnostics, Universal Medical Systems, Inc. and Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc. According to report the global veterinary radiography systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Veterinary Radiography is an imaging technique in which the majority of diagnostic medical images are generated in veterinary practice. Other imaging modalities such as MRI, ultrasonography, CT, and nuclear imaging are available in specialty practices and academic centers. Veterinary Radiography is painless and sedation is often desirable to reduce anxiety. Veterinary Radiography provides a huge amount of information by noninvasive means. They are divided into two categories such as Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DDR). Computed radiography (CR) cassette requires a semiconductor plate. This semiconductor plates are exposed in the usual fashion and then, read electronically inside a special reader. Direct digital radiography (DR) has a cesium iodide scintillator array that absorbs the x-rays.

Rising animal companion and proportion to that rising the demand for healthcare centers across the globe are the major factors contributing the demand for Veterinary Radiography Systems Market. Additionally, growing preferences related to the adoption of pets is also boosting the market. In addition, the rising prevalences of zoonotic diseases such as Animal influenza, Bovine tuberculosis, and Anthrax is expected to demand accurate diagnosis that driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of Veterinary Practitioners around the globe coupled with concerns regarding animal diseases and rising expenditure on animal health supplement the market growth. However, the high cost of veterinary imaging equipment hampers the growth of the market. Going further, the ongoing technological advancement in the development of portable veterinary radiography devices is projected to be the create significant growth opportunities for the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market.

Among the geographic, North America dominates the largest region in the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market. Rising the demand for the adoption of pet animal coupled with rising demand for veterinary equipment and growing animal health expenditure is expected to boost the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the largest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness related to animal health and rising the interest of key players in this market. In addition, increasing the per capita income on animal healthcare expenditure in the developing countries such as China and India contributing to the growth of Veterinary Radiography Systems Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global veterinary radiography systems market covers segments such as, technology, application, end user and product. On the basis of technology the global veterinary radiography systems market is categorized into computed radiography, digital radiography and film screen radiography. On the basis of application the global veterinary radiography systems market is categorized into cardiology, oncology, orthopedic and rheumatology, nephrology and others. On the basis of end user the global veterinary radiography systems market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic center, research centre and specialy clinics. On the basis of product the global veterinary radiography systems market is categorized into digital x-ray and analog x-ray.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global veterinary radiography systems market such as, Idexx Laboratories, Fuji Medical Systems, Carestream, Cuattro Veterinary, Sound-Eklin- VCA Company, Canon, Inc., iM3/Durr Medical, Sedecal and Vetel Diagnostics, Universal Medical Systems, Inc. and Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc., .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global veterinary radiography systems market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of veterinary radiography systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the veterinary radiography systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the veterinary radiography systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

