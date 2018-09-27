Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Endoscopy Ultrasound.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Endoscopy Ultrasound Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market are Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Karl Storz, Fujifilm, Medtronic, Ethicon, Stryker and Hoya. According to report the global endoscopy ultrasound market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Endoscopy ultrasound or echo-endoscopy is combined endoscopy and ultrasound, used to obtain images and information of digestive tract, including esophagus, stomach, rectum, and colon, and for organs near the digestive tract, including gallbladder, pancreas, and liver. In Endoscopy procedure, long, thin tube is inserted into the patient’s mouth or rectum that contains a camera to see inside the body. Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to make pictures of the internal body. Endoscopy ultrasound is used for Diagnosing cancers of the digestive tract and Diagnosing problems in the bile ducts and gallbladder.

High accuracy in diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases have given rise to the adoption of endoscopy ultrasound techniques this, in turn, is driving the growth of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market. Increasing the prevalences of gastrointestinal cancers, including liver and pancreas, and other cancers and innovative and new product offering by the leading market players are the factors also driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the sector is expected to hamper the growth of Endoscopy Ultrasound Market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other healthcare agencies have set policies and regulations about the expertise of health care providers for performing endoscopy ultrasound procedures in any healthcare setting.

Among the geographies, North America holding a leading contributor in the endoscopy ultrasound market. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the availability of new and innovative product in the U.S. and growing the prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers. The rise in demand for new diagnostic tools for cancer and Adoption of adequate educational programs and Implementation of training regarding the endoscopy ultrasound procedures are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific countries. Moreover, emerging countries such as China and India have adopted endoscopy ultrasound techniques as a diagnostic and therapeutic tool in cancer. Going forward, the growing the occurrence of gastrointestinal cancers is anticipated to be the highest growth Endoscopy Ultrasound Market over the upcoming years in the Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on global endoscopy ultrasound market covers segments such as, product, application and end user. On the basis of product the global endoscopy ultrasound market is categorized into endoscopes, imaging systems, needles and accessories. On the basis of application the global endoscopy ultrasound market is categorized into gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, oncology, gastrointestinal tract, pancreatic, mediastinoscopy, colonoscopy and others. On the basis of end user the global endoscopy ultrasound market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and diagnostic centers.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global endoscopy ultrasound market such as, Olympus, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Karl Storz, Fujifilm, Medtronic, Ethicon, Stryker and Hoya.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global endoscopy ultrasound market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of endoscopy ultrasound market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the endoscopy ultrasound market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the endoscopy ultrasound market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

