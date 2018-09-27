Analog-To-Digital Converters Market Report 2018 – Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated

Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) transform an analog voltage to a binary number (a series of 1’s and0’s), and then ultimately to a digital number (base 10) for reading on a meter, monitor, or chart. A digital signal is given in the mode of bits, and at any assumed time it can take only limited number of values. The analog digital converters convert analog signal into digital form It is easy to design, inexpensive and the ADC output can be sent over long distance, are some of the factor fueling the market growth.
Increasing adoption of technological advancements, increasing government program to digitization of the work processes and encouraging smart living are the key drivers fueling the global analog-to-digital converters market. In addition, rising demand for test & measurement solutions are also supporting the market growth. However, complex design of the ADC may limit the market from growing. Moreover, Innovation in technology to use of analog to digital converters in various devices and continuous competitive pressure to develop high-performance are likely to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming future.
The global analog-to-digital converters market is segmented on the product, application, and geography. Product segment includes pipelined ADC, successive approximation ADC, Integrating ADC, delta-sigma ADC and other products. Further, the market is segmented by application as consumer electronic and Industrial.
Based on geography, global analog-to-digital converters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Adafruit, Microdevices Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, Digilent, among others.
Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @
