Writing and Marking Instruments Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% From 2018 – 2022 : Industry Report

26 September 2018: Writing and Marking instruments being covered in this report are pens, pencils, coloring and writing instruments, markers and highlighters, and writing accessories.
Analysts forecast the global writing and marking instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global writing and marking instruments market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of writing and marking instruments.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- BIC
- Crayola
- Faber-Castell
- Newell Brands
- PILOT Pen
Market driver
- Increasing working population and home offices
Market challenge
- Easy availability of counterfeit products
Market trend
- Mass customization and personalization
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?