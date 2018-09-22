Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market Report 2018 – Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, ArthroCare Corporation

Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market Overview:

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market is estimated to reach $13 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2024. Orthopedic soft tissue repair consists of devices, which are used for fixing rotator cuff, shoulder labrum, ACL/PCL, meniscal repair, graft options for tendons and cartilage along with devices for hip arthroscopy. These devices are used for closed technique treatments of injured or worn joints. Majorly such treatments are performed on knee and shoulder joints although interest among surgical community in hip and small joint arthroscopy is also increasing.

Rising incidence of soft tissue injuries among the active aging population, increased obesity rate, sport injuries, rising healthcare expenditure and lack of substitutes for soft tissue repair surgery, and introduction of new medicine technologies are the factors propelling the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine market. Rising awareness regarding the development, commercialization, and promotion of advanced platelet rich plasma devices might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year. However, lack of awareness among people about orthopedic soft tissue repair, and increasing cost of surgical procedures may hinder the growth of the market.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/orthopedic-soft-tissue-repair-and-sports-medicine-market-report/request-sample

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of surgical procedures, injury location and geography. The orthopedic soft tissue repair market is segmented by surgical procedures as ACL/PCL, meniscal repair, rotator cuff, shoulder labarum, hip arthroscopy, biceps tenodesis, and others. Further, the surgical injury is segmented by injury location as knee, hip, shoulder, and others.

Based on geography, global orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine marketis segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/orthopedic-soft-tissue-repair-and-sports-medicine-market-report/toc

The key market players include Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, ArthroCare Corporation, LifeNet Health Inc., AlloSource, and Acera Surgical Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market with respect to major segments such as surgical procedures and injury location

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market will be included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market

Surgical Procedures Segments

ACL/PCL

Meniscal Repair

Rotator Cuff

Shoulder Labarum

Hip Arthroscopy

Biceps Tenodesis

Other Surgical Procedures

Injury Location Segments

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Other Injury Locations

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/orthopedic-soft-tissue-repair-and-sports-medicine-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com