South Africa’s Largest Distributor of Stainless Steel and Aluminium

Founded as a small enterprise, Euro Steel has undergone business expansions to become one of the largest local distributors of stainless steel and aluminium. Operating in all the major cities in South Africa, Euro Steel has branches in Namibia, Zambia and Mozambique, and other sub-Saharan regions. As the largest distributor and exporter of stainless steel and aluminium products, Euro Steel’s products are available in all possible commercially available variants, ranging from the sheet, plate, coil, heat exchanger pipes to fittings and flanges. For its broad area of expertise and outstanding industry experience, Euro Steel has garnered a reputation for stocking industrial-grade products. Committed to delivering premium quality products, Euro Steel supplies its stocks to various industries, including sugar, pulp, paper, rail, engineering, power, oil and gas to petrochemicals and mining.

Products on Offer: A Brief Overview:

Euro Steel specialises in an impressive array of products, which includes stainless steel, aluminium and special alloys. Here’s a brief overview of the products on offer:

Stainless Steel:

As a registered member of SASSDA, South African Stainless Steel Development Association, Euro Steel only accommodates industrial-grade products that are manufactured according to ASME/ASTM SA/A312 standards. When it comes to sheets, the options are plenty, and 3CR12, 430, 304L, 316L, 310, 310S, 409. 441, 444 are only to name a few. For stainless steel plates, the stocks are available in the No.1 finish and a hot-rolled finish. Also, these plates are often cold rolled to achieve a 2D finish. Some other variants of stainless steel products include coils, which are available in a 0.5 to 3 mm thickness, a variety of tread plates in “Boomerang” FLOOREX®, “Diamond” and “Butterfly/ H” patterns, Pipes, BSP fittings and valves.

Aluminium:

Like stainless steel, Euro Steel’s aluminium products are found in various commercially available forms, from sheets, plates, coils, tooling plates, tread plates, tubing and extruded selections. The aluminium sheets come in all the common alloys, 1050, 9017, and 5251. For aluminium plates, the options include 1050, 5083, 6082. The common alloys in coils include 1050, 9017, and 5251. While tread plates are available in alloy 1050 and 4017, tooling plates come in 5083, 6082 and 7075 alloys.

Contact:

10 Commercial Rd Wadeville

Germiston, 1422, South Africa

Tel: + 27 (0) 86 123 3876