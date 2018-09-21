Plant Extract Market | Industry Research Report 2017-2024

The new Plant Extract Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the plant extract and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the plant extract market includes Alkaloids Corp., Berrypharma AG, Indena, Ingredia Nutritional, Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc., Phytovation Ltd., Prinova Group, Naturex, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, QUALIPHAR, Kuber Impex Ltd., Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., Lehmann & Voss & Co. Kg and Linnea S.A. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

A lot of developments are taking place in the end-use industries in order to suffice consumer needs thereby helping in the evolution of these industries. One single extract can be used for various applications when used in combination with other extracts or ingredients, for instance, ashwagandha extract is used for arthritis, hiccups, asthma, tuberculosis, insomnia, leukoderma, bronchitis and chronic liver diseases. As a result of this diversity, there is a wide scope of growth for end-user industries. Global medicinal plant extracts market is growing owing to rising demand for herbal medicines and ayurvedic & homeopathic products because of change in consumer behavior thus influencing the growth of this market. However, the market has good penetration across the world. There is no significant threat or challenge to this market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of plant extract.

Market Segmentation

The broad plant extract market has been sub-grouped into type, forms and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Herbal Extracts

• Phytochemicals

• Spices

• Essential Oils And Natural Extracts

• Flavors And Fragrances

• Others

By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

By End-Use

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Functional Food And Beverages

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for plant extract in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

