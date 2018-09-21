Kelly Hyman, a Renowned Lawyer to be a Speaker at Women En Mass 2018

Sep-2018 Colorado, Western U.S.A: Kelly Hyman is a legal analyst, advocate, lawyer, and an attorney to speak in 6th Women En Mass in Aspen, Colorado. She will be part of the conference from September 23 to 25.

Kelly Hyman is an attorney and a bachelor’s degree holder in communications from UCLA. She was awarded a J.D., with honors from the University Of Florida College Of Law.

With an experience of more than 10 years, Ms. Kelly have served law clerk to Honorable Brian Sandoval, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Nevada, the Honorable Robert Mark, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of Florida, and for the Honorable Wendell Graham, Judge for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for the State of Florida.

About Women En Mass

Women En Mass is a three days conference for mass tort attorneys to discuss the problems that affects women, from the assembly room to the courtroom. This event will be held from 23-September to 25 September.

Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff, the founder, and host of the event said that “I am pleased to conduct Women En Mass for the 6th time, it helps the best and brightest female mass tort attorneys to discuss issues that affect women”. She added our speakers are some of the most potent voices in mass tort law.

The main agenda for the event is to unite fellow attorneys, strengthen existing relationships and create new connections. They believe that though the world may have changed in a great way for women in America over the last ten decades, there’s still work to be done when it comes to women’s security in courtroom. And WEM (Women En Mass) will be a perfect chance to work toward solutions that can make an optimistic influence on the lives of women everywhere.

Event Synopsis:

The three days event consists of various sessions, on the first & second day, i.e., on September 23-24, 2018 there will be two sessions each day. And on the final day, i.e., on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, there will be total 15 sessions excluding breaks.

Kelly Hyman will be speaking on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 3:35 – 4:00 p.m., on the topic “Coast to Coast in 25 Minutes –7,890 Foot Overview on Today’s Hottest Mass Torts.”

To get a full agenda of the conference or have any query call @720-208-9414