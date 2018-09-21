Global Real-Time Analytics Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

This report focuses on the global Real-Time Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Real time analytics is the analysis of data as soon as that data becomes available.

Real-time data processing involves continual input, processing and output of data, so organizations can access their data, derive insights and act immediately.

In 2017, the global Real-Time Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Amdocs

Infosys

Google

Impetus Technologies

MongoDB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Processing in Memory

In-Database Analytics

Data Warehouse Appliances

In-Memory Analytics

Massively Parallel Programming

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Retail and Wholesale

Military

Warehouses

Scientific Analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-Time Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-Time Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-Time Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

