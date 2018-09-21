Animal Cell Culture Market Research report 2018 with Production, Consumption and Revenue Forecast 2025

21th September, 2018- Animal Cell Culture Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The process of cultivating cells or tissues outside the body under controlled conditions is known as cell culture. The culture conditions differ depending upon the type of cell. There are primarily three types of cells in culture based on their morphology namely fibroblastic, epithelial-like and lymphoblast-like.

Top Key Manufacturers of Animal Cell Culture market are :-

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Other

Animal Cell Culture Market by Product Type:

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Animal Cell Culture Market by Applications:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Other

Geographical Analysis of Animal Cell Culture Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Animal cell culture is one of the key tools used in cellular and molecular biology. It has a number of applications such as to study effects of drugs on cells, cancer research, large production of biological compounds, gene therapy, drug screening & development, and so on.The factors that propel the growth of the Animal Cell Culture Industry include growing demand, technological innovations, rise in research & development undertakings, and increasing investment by life sciences companies. In addition, factors such as growing use of cell culture in wide range of applications such as genetic engineering, cancer diagnosis, stem cell research, drug discovery, etc. also fuel the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as requirement of skilled labor, stringent rules & regulation for process manufacturing and high cost of cell culture media. Animal Cell Culture Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, instruments, distribution channel and geography. Animal Cell Culture Market is segmented by product type as classical media & salts, serum-free media, stem cell media and others.

Animal Cell Culture Industry is classified on applications as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, cytogenetic, gene therapy, tissue culture & engineering, and others. Animal Cell Culture Market is classified on instruments as biosafety cabinets, cryostorage equipment, culture systems, incubators, pipetting instruments, roller bottle equipment, and others. Animal Cell Culture Industry is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. Animal Cell Culture Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

