yoti Mayal & Balbir Mayal, hosted an evening to Celebrate ICONIC 2018

Jyoti & Balbir Mayal Founder hosted the much awaited event ICONIC 2018, an initiative that brings together the worlds of Luxury, Travel & Tourism and Hospitality. The event took place at The Imperial, New Delhi.

An eminent panel of business leaders and thinkers were present as they discussed trends in lifestyle and luxury that are impacting the travel and tourism industry, The Key Note Speaker of panel discussion TRENDS IN LUXURY was Wajahat Habibullah where in the panel members were Actor & Social Activist Raveena Tandon , Deep Kalra, Founder Make My Trip, Wolfgang Will, Director South Asia – Lufthansa, Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Select Group, Suman Billa, Joint Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Vandana Aggarwal, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Nandini Bhalla.

The founder of Iconic 2018 Mrs. Jyoti Mayal said “ICONIC 2018 is directed to enhance the amalgamation of travel, Luxury and Hospitality multifold, and will continue to recognize the brightest minds of our times and debate the future of the industry, while viewing the conversations, and discussions through a larger lens.

This year we aim to take the confluence to the next level. Something more exciting and engaging, something that can help build a stronger foundation in our industry, a bigger and bolder step. Iconic 2018 will intend to be the quintessential platform for dialogue, debate and discovery”adds Balbir Mayal Co Founder ICONIC 2018.