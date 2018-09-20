Hybrid Car Market 2018 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Hybrid Car Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Hybrid Car Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Hybrid Car.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hybrid Car Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hybrid Car Market are Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., BMW, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and FCA N.V. According to report the global hybrid car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Hybrid car is a vehicle that utilizes more than one form of onboard energy to achieve propulsion. A hybrid car has a traditional internal-combustion engine with a fuel tank at the same time it has one or more electric motors and a battery pack. The types of the hybrids includes series hybrids, parallel hybrid and series parallel hybrid. Series hybrid is the oldest hybrid type while the parallel hybrid type is the simplest and least costly type in current automotive use. Furthermore, in a series-parallel hybrid vehicle type, a computer monitors driving conditions and the state of the battery decides which mode is most efficient at any given moment. The seamless blending of these modes is then carried out by a unique continuously variable transmission (CVT). Hybrid cars are sometimes mistakenly confused with electric vehicles.

Hybrid cars market was worth XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach XX million by 2024, in terms of revenue. Rising concerns over increasing air pollutions has resulted to shift towards eco-friendly vehicles, Also stringent emission standards in various countries and government encouragement in adoption of hybrid cars by providing subsides and incentives are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the hybrid car market. However high cost of hybrid cars, ease and diverse availability of ICE cars may hamper the growth of the hybrid car market. Technological advancements in hybrid cars and reduction in pricing of hybrid car can create huge opportunities in near future.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in terms of revenue. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of eco-friendly vehicles, particularly in China and Japan, coupled with government’s incentives and subsidies are facilitating the dominance for Asia Pacific hybrid cars market. North America and Europe region are expected to grow at the moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Developments: South Korean automaker Kia plans to produce electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles in India. The company is expected to launch its hybrid cars by 2021.

Segment Covered

The report on global hybrid car market covers segments such as, type, energy source and vehicle type. On the basis of type the global hybrid car market is categorized into series hybrid, parallel hybrid and combined hybrid. On the basis of energy source the global hybrid car market is categorized into ice hybrid, fuel cell hybrid, solar hybrid and natural gas hybrid. On the basis of vehicle type the global hybrid car market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial cars.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hybrid car market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hybrid car market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hybrid car market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hybrid car market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

