Hot Investment Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market

According to Goldstein Research, Asia-Pacific food service equipment market is expected to reach USD 100 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period, 2017-2025. The factors such as Growing consumers for dine-in or online deliveries, rising number of food service outlets and the continuous launch of advances kitchen equipment are driving the growth of foodservice equipment market in Asia Pacific region. Further, based on equipment categories segmentation, cooking equipment segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.4% in 2017. Whereas based on geography, Asia-Pacific foodservice equipment market is witnessed to be dominated by China with a market share of 34.1% in 2017. China food service equipment market size is followed by India, Australia, and Singapore, calculated on the statistics of the growing food service industry and the number of foodservice equipment manufacturers in these countries.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market can be segmented as follows:

By Equipment Categories

• Food Preparation Equipment

• Drink Preparation Equipment

• Cooking Equipment

• Refrigerators and Chillers

• Wash Ware

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By End-User

• Full-Service Restaurants

• Quick Service Restaurants

• Hotels and Clubs

• Caterers

By Region

• Japan Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• South Korea Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• China Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• India Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Singapore Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Australia Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• New Zealand Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest of APAC Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Outlook 2024” highlights a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific foodservice equipment market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by equipment category, distribution channel, end-users, and geography.

The Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major Asia-Pacific players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis of food service equipment market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Asia-Pacific food service equipment market discussed in the report are: Illinois Tool Works Inc., AB Electrolux, Manitowac Company Inc., Rational AG, Fujimak Corporation, Hobart Corporation, Duke Manufacturing Co.Inc., New Asia FSE Inc.,Sia Huat, Town Food Service Equipment Co. Inc., etc.

Further, Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Food Service Equipment Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, USP Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also contains the expert analysis related to complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

